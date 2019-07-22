Layers – Christine Bolton

It is no one’s fault

That I find myself here

By the water’s edge

Where else would I be?

Searching for answers

as is my way

I look up to the sky

and count the stars

framing the memory

in my mind

Remembering the last time

Here with you

I am not the prisoner

living within your mind

Nor your property

but yet you judge me

I came and left

grateful to be free

I picture the angle

of your jaw

that ever so slight

smirk on your face

your eyes, your hair,

your voice

Tiredness comes

eventually

and I am calm

Resting now

between the layers

of my thoughts

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart