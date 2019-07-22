Layers – Christine Bolton

It is no one’s fault
That I find myself here
By the water’s edge
Where else would I be?
Searching for answers
as is my way
I look up to the sky
and count the stars
framing the memory
in my mind
Remembering the last time
Here with you
I am not the prisoner
living within your mind
Nor your property
but yet you judge me
I came and left
grateful to be free
I picture the angle
of your jaw
that ever so slight
smirk on your face
your eyes, your hair,
your voice
Tiredness comes
eventually
and I am calm
Resting now
between the layers
of my thoughts
Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©
