Layers – Christine Bolton

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

It is no one’s fault
That I find myself here
By the water’s edge
Where else would I be?
Searching for answers
as is my way

I look up to the sky
and count the stars
framing the memory
in my mind
Remembering the last time
Here with you

I am not the prisoner
living within your mind
Nor your property
but yet you judge me
I came and left
grateful to be free

I picture the angle
of your jaw
that ever so slight
smirk on your face
your eyes, your hair,
your voice

Tiredness comes
eventually
and I am calm
Resting now
between the layers
of my thoughts

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s