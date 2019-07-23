Blocked

Blocked

Poetry

blank screen
looks reproachfully
at me
You are a writer
the blinking cursor states
So write
I rub stiff hands
tender wrists
sore knees
knead the knots in my back
feel the mental fog spreading
suspending my thoughts
like bees in liquid amber
I’m blocked
I retort
too tired
too much pain
too fuzzy
blank screen raises eyebrow
That never stopped you before
Are you having a pity party this morning?
Or are you just avoiding something?
Damn screen
Who asked you anyway?

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

