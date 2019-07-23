blank screen

looks reproachfully

at me

You are a writer

the blinking cursor states

So write

I rub stiff hands

tender wrists

sore knees

knead the knots in my back

feel the mental fog spreading

suspending my thoughts

like bees in liquid amber

I’m blocked

I retort

too tired

too much pain

too fuzzy

blank screen raises eyebrow

That never stopped you before

Are you having a pity party this morning?

Or are you just avoiding something?

Damn screen

Who asked you anyway?

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved