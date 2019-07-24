Exciting Things Happening at the Go Dog Go Café

Go Dog Go Café

The Baristas have spent the month of July brainstorming how we can continue to make the Go Dog Go Café a dynamic and interactive community for writers to gather. Starting August 1st, we will be introducing new features, giving an old favorite an update, and introducing new Baristas.

New Features

Throwback Fridays

Most of the Go Dog Go Baristas have been writing for some time and have impressive back catalogs. Starting Friday, August 2nd, the Baristas will be dusting off some oldies but goodies and sharing them with our readers. Look for a full day of stellar and diverse writing, as you get to further explore the Baristas’ work.

Guest Barista Saturday

We are really excited to announce the Launch of Guest Barista Saturdays! We are inviting all of our readers to submit 3 to 5 pieces of original writing (previously published is fine as long as you retain the…