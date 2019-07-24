I Want to Fall in Love Again – Christine E. Ray

I am honored to be published today on Free Verse Revolution
I want to fall
in love
with words
again
roll them
sensuously
around my mouth
caress them slowly
with teeth
with tongue
before I swallow
whole
their rich taste
of chocolate
and bourbon
a silken burn
as they work
their way
slowly down
to my core
I want to fall
in love
with sentences
again
that coalesce
within my veins
feel them thrum
electric
in my blood
with each beat
of this poet’s heart
I want to fall
in love
again
with virgin
parchment
that sits
forlornly
upon my desk
longing to be filled
I want to ink my pen
deep crimson red
and spill my
sacred truth
© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Christine E. Ray is an indie author and freelance editor who lives outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can read more of her work on her blog Brave and Reckless. Her first book…
View original post 18 more words