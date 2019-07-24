The Cat in the Hat! – Carol

My son was the Cat –

The Cat in the Hat!

This shy timid boy, sang and danced the stage

for musical theater became his bag.

Thing One and Thing Two turned out to be cool,

friends of son three who was never a fool.

To be in a musical for all to see, springing a character to

life, as charming and as guile as could be. On stage,

he danced with friends who knew him to be,

not a sneaky cat with tricks up his sleeve. But, a smart,

kind boy who knew music so well,

he’ll live on in our hearts as that cat who makes our love swell.

Singing with Jojo, Thing One and Thing Two, the rest of the cast

sprinkled some magic too.

This Cat came to life with his stripped topper and matching red bow.

For you know if they say the cat is in town, for us it means

Charlie is around!

You can read more of Carol’s writing at The Apples in My Orchard