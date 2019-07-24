The Cat in the Hat – Georgiann Carlson

the cat was pitch black
and curled up in a ball
he fell sound asleep
in a hat in the hall
he stretched
just a little
but was squashed
in the middle
so the mice
got away
with the cheese
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
2 comments
charming Gigi!
LikeLike
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Georgiann Carlson – A cat nap, and a hat,
LikeLiked by 1 person