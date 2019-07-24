The Cat in the Hat – Georgiann Carlson

the cat was pitch black

and curled up in a ball

he fell sound asleep

in a hat in the hall

he stretched

just a little

but was squashed

in the middle

so the mice

got away

with the cheese

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life