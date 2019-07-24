The Cat in the Hat – Georgiann Carlson

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge 2 comments

the cat was pitch black
and curled up in a ball
he fell sound asleep
in a hat in the hall
he stretched
just a little
but was squashed
in the middle
so the mice
got away
with the cheese

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

2 comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s