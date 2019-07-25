The Calculation of Light Years

The distance between us

is not easily calculated using miles or kilometers

or fathoms or light years

this distance

is a living, breathing, mutable thing

shifting between us

Sometimes you are as remote as the furthest, most self-possessed star

still visible with my humble telescope

at others, we are only divided from the warmth of each other’s hearts

by the width of a thin sheet of paper

the dot of a pencil

We seem to move not only through space but time itself

Did our molecules vibrate at the same frequency in previous lifetimes?

Were we bosom friends, lovers, siblings, parent and child?

Are we meant to meet again in a future life in new roles?

Hold new meaning in each other’s lives?

Or are we always destined

to be slightly out of sync from each other

phasing in and out of each other’s orbits

never able to exchange a kiss on the cheek

a heartfelt hug?

Exchange a face to face intense conversation over a cup of coffee and a scone?

My mind is a fanciful creature that tends to contemplate

the many imponderables of my life in my sleepless hours

when stillness and silence permeate my immediate surrounding

such as the distance between us

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved