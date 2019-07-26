we hold onto to our stories

long after danger has passed

long after we have been liberated

by the intervention of others

by our own courage

by time

by circumstance

in part because of how your face changes

when we tell you our truth

you don’t mean to look at us differently

we know that

but we become someone different in your eyes

something different

we are not objects for your pity

we are not damsels in distress

we are not mysteries that need to be solved

we are not broken toys that need repair

we are survivors

we

are

survivors

we have walked through hellfire to get where we are now

we looked at ourselves

in society’s cracked mirrors that tell us lies

about blame

about shame

about our taint

about our ugly

and shouted fuck you

as we painted our faces for battle

in mud and crimson

we are warriors

some days we are fierce

some days we brought to our knees

by memories that you can’t imagine living through

and yet

we are survivors

never forget

that we are more than the worst

that was done to us

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved