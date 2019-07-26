The Signs-HLR

HLR on Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

“How did you not see the signs?”

when she said she couldn’t write
when you began to miss her smile
when she couldn’t bear the daylight
when you hadn’t heard her laugh
when she stopped enjoying reading
when she stopped taking bubble baths

“How did you not see the signs?”

when you saw her wearing the uniform
her hair               unwashed
her cheeks          hollow
her voice             soulless
her clothes          dirty
her nails              unpainted
her skin               ashen
her weight          dropping
her eyes              empty

“How did you not see the signs?”

when she shot up with a stranger in a pub toilet
when she stood in front of a speeding car
when she tried to drown
when she tried to gouge her eyes out
when she was tied down
when she…

