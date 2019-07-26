The Signs-HLR

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

“How did you not see the signs?”



when she said she couldn’t write

when you began to miss her smile

when she couldn’t bear the daylight

when you hadn’t heard her laugh

when she stopped enjoying reading

when she stopped taking bubble baths

“How did you not see the signs?”



when you saw her wearing the uniform

her hair unwashed

her cheeks hollow

her voice soulless

her clothes dirty

her nails unpainted

her skin ashen

her weight dropping

her eyes empty

“How did you not see the signs?”

when she shot up with a stranger in a pub toilet

when she stood in front of a speeding car

when she tried to drown

when she tried to gouge her eyes out

when she was tied down

when she…