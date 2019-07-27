The Secret Garden – Georgiann Carlson

we are all secret gardens
learning what will grow inside of us
knowing what will not
as children we realize that adults
can too often cause harm
and suffering
so we plant our own flowers
be they weeds
or roses
and we listen
to our inner voices
the ones that tells us
to live our own way
and to remember
that when we are adults
to respect the rights
of all children
because they are far
more intelligent
than most people think
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life