The Secret Garden – Georgiann Carlson

we are all secret gardens

learning what will grow inside of us

knowing what will not

as children we realize that adults

can too often cause harm

and suffering

so we plant our own flowers

be they weeds

or roses

and we listen

to our inner voices

the ones that tells us

to live our own way

and to remember

that when we are adults

to respect the rights

of all children

because they are far

more intelligent

than most people think

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life