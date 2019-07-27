When We Were Very Young – Georgiann Carlson

when we were very young

we didn’t know that the world

was so big

and we didn’t know our place

in it

life was mostly about

sleeping

eating

and playing

taking walks

and

laughing

but somewhere

deep inside us

we knew there was

much more to life

we could feel it

and we often

told our bears

about what we felt

because bears

always understand

we didn’t know about

prejudice

hatred

or

meanness

all of that had yet to be

TAUGHT

by the world

that decided

who was in

and who was not

when we were young

we thought that everyone

was okay

we were curious

creative

and excited to learn

but those are dangerous things

things you have to hide

because society fears

those who create

those who have a different

vision

and way of seeing things

my bear knew what the world

was like

but he allowed me to be

young and carefree

until I was forced to let him go

because big kids

aren’t supposed to love

bears

even though they do

