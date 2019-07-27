When We Were Very Young – Georgiann Carlson

when we were very young
we didn’t know that the world
was so big
and we didn’t know our place
in it
life was mostly about
sleeping
eating
and playing
taking walks
and
laughing
but somewhere
deep inside us
we knew there was
much more to life
we could feel it
and we often
told our bears
about what we felt
because bears
always understand
we didn’t know about
prejudice
hatred
or
meanness
all of that had yet to be
TAUGHT
by the world
that decided
who was in
and who was not
when we were young
we thought that everyone
was okay
we were curious
creative
and excited to learn
but those are dangerous things
things you have to hide
because society fears
those who create
those who have a different
vision
and way of seeing things
my bear knew what the world
was like
but he allowed me to be
young and carefree
until I was forced to let him go
because big kids
aren’t supposed to love
bears
even though they do
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life