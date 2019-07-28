Imagination – Christine Bolton

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge

Threads of moonlight streaming
across the night sky
weaving an intricate web of light
Spilling into the darkness, creating
A reflection into my mind’s eye
and teasing my sight

The bank of mist that was hovering
just above the sea, short-lived
and disappearing as it reached the land
Revealing upright rocks
reminiscent of lady fingers
on a charlotte cake made from sand

What visions play out in imagination
when blackness becomes white
or hidden becomes seen
Mesmerizing, proffering thoughts
for consideration and anticipating
the excitement of what will glean

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

Image by mcbeaner from Pixabay

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart

One comment

