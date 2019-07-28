Imagination – Christine Bolton

Threads of moonlight streaming

across the night sky

weaving an intricate web of light

Spilling into the darkness, creating

A reflection into my mind’s eye

and teasing my sight

The bank of mist that was hovering

just above the sea, short-lived

and disappearing as it reached the land

Revealing upright rocks

reminiscent of lady fingers

on a charlotte cake made from sand

What visions play out in imagination

when blackness becomes white

or hidden becomes seen

Mesmerizing, proffering thoughts

for consideration and anticipating

the excitement of what will glean

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

Image by mcbeaner from Pixabay

