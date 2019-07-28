Mom – Georgiann Carlson

I don’t think death stops you from being my mother
try not to cover your face with your hands because of that
you were a wonderful mother
I was just not the daughter you wanted to have
an only child
even though you tried and tried again
one heartbreaking time after another
to have more
probably hoping that a different one
would be more to your liking
maybe you were stuck with me
because of some terrible thing that happened
in a past life
I don’t do guilt
so I don’t feel guilty
but I am sorry
that you were never happy
sorry that I could never have been
who you wanted me to be
prim and proper
ladylike
all the things I wasn’t
I still have your tea cup collection
in a box in the basement
since I like to drink out of thick mugs
not dainty china
I could have tried harder
But I just didn’t want to give up
all those parts of myself
I hope if reincarnation is a real thing
and you come back to a happy life
a wonderful childhood
instead of the terrible one you had
to a wonderful man
instead of my serial-cheating selfish father
and maybe you’ll get daughter
who will be just like you
or maybe you’ll come back
a wild thing
who lives for the fun of it
I want you to know that I had a fabulous life
because you let me go
you let me be who I was
I don’t think you could have stopped me
but for whatever reason
my life has always been mine
and it’s been magical
you and I did have a lot of fun together
we laughed a lot
went to the movies
ate at Greasy Spoons
and I never once
lied to you
even in the last moments of your life
I told you I couldn’t promise
what you asked
I always trusted you
you did every thing you could for me
and I’m grateful
hopefully
you got something from me
no matter how little
you were so talented
artistic
beautiful
and I learned a LOT
from you
good and bad
so thank you for that
two different generations
one strangled by convention
and mine
dancing in the streets
I wish you could have seen
what I saw
but wishes
don’t really count
when they’re made for someone else
just know that I love you
and always will
if you have questions
ask your mother
grandma
was magic
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life