Mom – Georgiann Carlson

I don’t think death stops you from being my mother

try not to cover your face with your hands because of that

you were a wonderful mother

I was just not the daughter you wanted to have

an only child

even though you tried and tried again

one heartbreaking time after another

to have more

probably hoping that a different one

would be more to your liking

maybe you were stuck with me

because of some terrible thing that happened

in a past life

I don’t do guilt

so I don’t feel guilty

but I am sorry

that you were never happy

sorry that I could never have been

who you wanted me to be

prim and proper

ladylike

all the things I wasn’t

I still have your tea cup collection

in a box in the basement

since I like to drink out of thick mugs

not dainty china

I could have tried harder

But I just didn’t want to give up

all those parts of myself

I hope if reincarnation is a real thing

and you come back to a happy life

a wonderful childhood

instead of the terrible one you had

to a wonderful man

instead of my serial-cheating selfish father

and maybe you’ll get daughter

who will be just like you

or maybe you’ll come back

a wild thing

who lives for the fun of it

I want you to know that I had a fabulous life

because you let me go

you let me be who I was

I don’t think you could have stopped me

but for whatever reason

my life has always been mine

and it’s been magical

you and I did have a lot of fun together

we laughed a lot

went to the movies

ate at Greasy Spoons

and I never once

lied to you

even in the last moments of your life

I told you I couldn’t promise

what you asked

I always trusted you

you did every thing you could for me

and I’m grateful

hopefully

you got something from me

no matter how little

you were so talented

artistic

beautiful

and I learned a LOT

from you

good and bad

so thank you for that

two different generations

one strangled by convention

and mine

dancing in the streets

I wish you could have seen

what I saw

but wishes

don’t really count

when they’re made for someone else

just know that I love you

and always will

if you have questions

ask your mother

grandma

was magic

I'm an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts.