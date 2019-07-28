THE SECRET GARDEN – CE WING

Lost and wondering
Heart broken
Soul in darkness
I came upon a door inside tall hedges
Compelled
I place a hand to the handle
On rusty hinges
The door opened
Hesitantly I entered
And to my wonderment
I found myself in a garden
A secret garden
It was lush and vibrant
Overgrown and wild
I felt a peace steal over me
I wondered around
Came to a fallen tree by a lake
I sat on the tree
And stared into the water
From across the lake
I saw movement
And then, she flew across the water to me
Oh!
I never saw such a glorious sight
In this secret garden
I found the Garden Fairy
Multi-colored wings
Reddish blonde hair
Framing the face of beauty
With eyes of blue
And I found heaven
I found my home
CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry