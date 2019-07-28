THE SECRET GARDEN – CE WING

Lost and wondering

Heart broken

Soul in darkness

I came upon a door inside tall hedges

Compelled

I place a hand to the handle

On rusty hinges

The door opened

Hesitantly I entered

And to my wonderment

I found myself in a garden

A secret garden

It was lush and vibrant

Overgrown and wild

I felt a peace steal over me

I wondered around

Came to a fallen tree by a lake

I sat on the tree

And stared into the water

From across the lake

I saw movement

And then, she flew across the water to me

Oh!

I never saw such a glorious sight

In this secret garden

I found the Garden Fairy

Multi-colored wings

Reddish blonde hair

Framing the face of beauty

With eyes of blue

And I found heaven

I found my home

CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry