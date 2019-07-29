Illusions of Grandeur

Poetry One comment

scrubbed free of pretense
my face
my soul
left raw
naked
fine lines radiate out
create delicate starburst pattern
like stone hitting thin ice
bullet penetrating glass
illusion of integrity maintained
until the lightest touch
in the most vulnerable place
shatters me into beautiful shards
that refract prism colored light
onto cold
white
walls

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s