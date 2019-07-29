Illusions of Grandeur

scrubbed free of pretense
my face
my soul
left raw
naked
fine lines radiate out
create delicate starburst pattern
like stone hitting thin ice
bullet penetrating glass
illusion of integrity maintained
until the lightest touch
in the most vulnerable place
shatters me into beautiful shards
that refract prism colored light
onto cold
white
walls
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
