WHICH SIDE OF THE LOOKING-GLASS? – BOB WERTZLER

Do we know which side we’re on?
Might the Cat be right?
Will there be any jam today?
We seem to be surrounded by
Swarms of Bread-And-Butterflies
Drilling for the food that spells
Doom when found and drunk
Confused, we try to tell the
Name of the song from what
The name is called and what
Song it really is being sung
And the millions try to run
Ever faster just to stay in place
So, which side are we on when
Every word means whatever
Someone says it does, never mind
What a dictionary may say?
Is the other side of the glass
Any less mad?
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”