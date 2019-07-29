WHICH SIDE OF THE LOOKING-GLASS? – BOB WERTZLER

Do we know which side we’re on?

Might the Cat be right?

Will there be any jam today?

We seem to be surrounded by

Swarms of Bread-And-Butterflies

Drilling for the food that spells

Doom when found and drunk

Confused, we try to tell the

Name of the song from what

The name is called and what

Song it really is being sung

And the millions try to run

Ever faster just to stay in place

So, which side are we on when

Every word means whatever

Someone says it does, never mind

What a dictionary may say?

Is the other side of the glass

Any less mad?

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”