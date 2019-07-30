Just Barry at HEPHAESTUS’ WASTE & COSMIC RUBBLE
Hephaestus’ Waste & Cosmic Rubble
Image by bdpeterson from Pixabay
And I’ll Paint Love Upon You
You see your freckles as
the sun marking you as you age;
I see them as a hybrid game
of connect-the-dots with kisses
and color-by-numbers where
my lips brush skin till filled
with a rosy blush, augmenting
exquisite mixed-medium
masterpiece.
Pucker-up, sweet
sun-kissed canvas.
***
Written for dVerse Quadrille #84, hosted by Mish. Other poets have contributed to this prompt here.