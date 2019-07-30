Hephaestus’ Waste & Cosmic Rubble

Image by bdpeterson from Pixabay

And I’ll Paint Love Upon You

You see your freckles as

the sun marking you as you age;

I see them as a hybrid game

of connect-the-dots with kisses

and color-by-numbers where

my lips brush skin till filled

with a rosy blush, augmenting

exquisite mixed-medium

masterpiece.

Pucker-up, sweet

sun-kissed canvas.

***

Written for dVerse Quadrille #84, hosted by Mish. Other poets have contributed to this prompt here.