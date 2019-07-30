there is a stirring

an ache in the heart

a rise in the soul

of ancient voices

of women

who have bled

who have lost

who have waited

who have endured

a salt wash of tears

in eyes long thought dry

a tingle in fingertips

in palms

now empty

longing to cup

themselves

around bare skin

around malleable clay

mold the world

into new shapes

where every breath

is not a knife

where the past

is not inscribed on bone

where she remembers

how to dance

among the stars

