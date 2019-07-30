Where the Mountain Meets the Moon – Georgiann Carlson

If you want to touch the moon

find a mountain

and climb it during the day

bring a book

water

food

and cookies for the moon

then wait until it’s dark

once night has fallen

stand on your tiptoes

put your arm up

as high as you can

and REACH

call her name

and stretch

then tell her about the cookies

if you close your eyes

you might be able to feel

the moon a little better

if things don’t work out

because the moon is busy

or not in the mood

just repeat

all the steps

and try again

the next night

