Where the Mountain Meets the Moon – Georgiann Carlson

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge

If you want to touch the moon
find a mountain
and climb it during the day
bring a book
water
food
and cookies for the moon
then wait until it’s dark
once night has fallen
stand on your tiptoes
put your arm up
as high as you can
and REACH
call her name
and stretch
then tell her about the cookies
if you close your eyes
you might be able to feel
the moon a little better
if things don’t work out
because the moon is busy
or not in the mood
just repeat
all the steps
and try again
the next night

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

