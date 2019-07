where the mountain

meets the moon

I shall stand

arms raised

in supplication

naked face lifted high

to be washed pure

by her silver glow

light shall

fill me

radiate out

from my deepest core

I will love

and be

beloved

embrace peace

and let it spill

from my soul

welcome myself

joyously

without judgment

and finally

become whole

where the mountain

meets the moon

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved