Charlotte’s Web – Taylor Grace

Overwhelmed with thoughts
New beginnings
Final endings
Comfort zone versus creativity
Tangled in the unknown
Raw emotions wrap
Heart freely flows
This web has captured me
Interest
Mystery
Fantasy
Only I can set me free
The Charlotte’s Web mystery
Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me