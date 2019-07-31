Let’s Make a Deal

Originally Published on Blood Into Ink

I edge further

and further

from the known

the familiar

shutting some doors firmly

behind me

with a sigh of resignation

while others

I ease quietly closed

hesitant to reawaken

my past

I look for a yellow brick road

or neon footprints

to guide my steps

but the faint sets of tracks

are colorful chaos

blurring each other’s

boundaries

into a chalky rainbow

as they criss-cross

and meander ahead

do I choose

curtain number one?

door number three?

or that unopened box

that my eyes

pretend not to see

the one that covers my back

in cold clammy sweat

while I gulp down anxiety flavored

shots of cheap rum and coke

gagging on the sticky sweetness

leaving me queasy

nerves humming

indecisive

once more

Image courtesy of Pinterest

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved