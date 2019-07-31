Optical Illusion

my curves have been

morphing into hard lines

with sharp edges

my inner terrain becoming

an Escher drawing

stairways going nowhere

no sense of up, of down

utterly disorienting

but always an ominous sense

that there is a hidden truth

all these optical illusions

are diverting

my eyes from

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Escher image is from the North Carolina Museum of Art