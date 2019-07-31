Optical Illusion

my curves have been
morphing into hard lines
with sharp edges
my inner terrain becoming
an Escher drawing
stairways going nowhere
no sense of up, of down
utterly disorienting
but always an ominous sense
that there is a hidden truth
all these optical illusions
are diverting
my eyes from
