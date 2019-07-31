Wrapping Up July’s Children’s Book Title Prompt Challenge

Personally, I feel a little stunned that tomorrow is August 1st. The summer is passing so quickly! I have thoroughly enjoyed the Children’s Book Title Challenge and am a little sad to see it come to an end. It has motivated me to write eight new pieces and I have read an incredibly creative assortment of response pieces. My sincere thanks to everyone who participated on WordPress, Facebook, and Instagram. It has truly been my pleasure to highlight so much fabulous writing.

Still feeling inspired? I will accept response pieces inspired by any of the 31 daily prompts through Thursday, August 8th at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com.

If you submitted a piece and did not hear back from me, please let me know in the comments below! Gmail has been a little wonky lately and I want to make sure that I didn’t miss anything.

If you would like to get a head start on August, the daily prompts are below.