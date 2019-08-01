Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day – Georgiann Carlson

stop the clock
the day’s too bad
it’s the very worst day
I’ve ever had
it’s terrible
horrible
and no good
it’s a VERY bad day
and I wish I could
start over
and make everything fine
just to stop
from going out of my mind
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life