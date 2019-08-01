Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day – Georgiann Carlson

stop the clock

the day’s too bad

it’s the very worst day

I’ve ever had

it’s terrible

horrible

and no good

it’s a VERY bad day

and I wish I could

start over

and make everything fine

just to stop

from going out of my mind

