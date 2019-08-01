Featured Post: Handmaid’s Tale – Tamara Fricke

In the sandwich laden air

stem cells weave cages

locking dirty diapered babies

in with lions, the very lions

parents crashed through

raging deserts to avoid.

Left unshackled,

bra straps tether

tender flesh to

steaming irons

make-up trays

and pointy-toed

stilettos that

stab – stab –stab

at gutted corners

of self-worth as

we smile-lie through

the glass shards

we supposedly

shattered.

Life isn’t precious,

subjugation is paramount;

even the bees get it, don’t you see?

Bent to the will of the flower

they too labor themselves to death

so the bear can come

and steal it all, while the flower

propagates the cycle.

Jailed and monitored

due process dissolves

with every lethal injection.

Babies wail and the women

remember it all started

when the banks

terminated our accounts…

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.