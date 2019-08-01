Featured Post: The Handmaid’s Tale – Georgiann Carlson

spread your legs on demand
wear a blood red uniform
so they know where you are
what you are
who you are
and what you’re for
give up your name
your identity
become a walking womb
with no voice
while they steal your child
break the rules
and they might
kill you
but keep your hatred
burning deep inside
let the flames lick
at your rage
and let it boil
while you wait
for that sweet moment
of revenge
and never
ever
lose
yourself
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
