Featured Post: The Handmaid’s Tale – Georgiann Carlson

spread your legs on demand

wear a blood red uniform

so they know where you are

what you are

who you are

and what you’re for

give up your name

your identity

become a walking womb

with no voice

while they steal your child

break the rules

and they might

kill you

but keep your hatred

burning deep inside

let the flames lick

at your rage

and let it boil

while you wait

for that sweet moment

of revenge

and never

ever

lose

yourself

