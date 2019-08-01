Featured Post: The Handmaid’s Tale – Georgiann Carlson

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge One comment

spread your legs on demand
wear a blood red uniform
so they know where you are
what you are
who you are
and what you’re for
give up your name
your identity
become a walking womb
with no voice
while they steal your child
break the rules
and they might
kill you
but keep your hatred
burning deep inside
let the flames lick
at your rage
and let it boil
while you wait
for that sweet moment
of revenge
and never
ever
lose
yourself

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s