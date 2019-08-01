Featured Post: The Handmaid’s Tale III – Georgiann Carlson

Like Red Riding Hood
put on the red cape
so the blood won’t show
stay on the path
follow the rules
do as you’re told
and
the woodsman
will get you anyway

that’s why Red
carries a sharp knife
make friends
with the wolves
and follows her own path

 

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

