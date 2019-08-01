Featured Post: The Handmaid’s Tale III – Georgiann Carlson

Like Red Riding Hood

put on the red cape

so the blood won’t show

stay on the path

follow the rules

do as you’re told

and

the woodsman

will get you anyway

that’s why Red

carries a sharp knife

make friends

with the wolves

and follows her own path

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life