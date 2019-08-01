The Handmaid’s Tale II – Georgiann Carlson

Men
turn women AGAINST each other
teach them to compete
with one another
for male
attention
security
and safety
but for Handmaids’
there is no security
no safety
there’s only
violence
and theft
women
turned against each other
hired to
torture
control
beat
blind
and kill
in the name of MEN
MEN
who keep their own hands
clean
and strut
around like diseased peacocks
their egos
dragging between their useless legs
as they pat each other on the back
pretending to be human
when they are simply evil
in body bags
followed around by delusional women
who turn on their sisters
and become even more evil their master
