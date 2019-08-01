The Handmaid’s Tale II – Georgiann Carlson

Men

turn women AGAINST each other

teach them to compete

with one another

for male

attention

security

and safety

but for Handmaids’

there is no security

no safety

there’s only

violence

and theft

women

turned against each other

hired to

torture

control

beat

blind

and kill

in the name of MEN

MEN

who keep their own hands

clean

and strut

around like diseased peacocks

their egos

dragging between their useless legs

as they pat each other on the back

pretending to be human

when they are simply evil

in body bags

followed around by delusional women

who turn on their sisters

and become even more evil their master

