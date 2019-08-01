Originally published on Blood Into Ink

what lies beneath

this skin

no longer

supple and new

etched with

time’s fine lines

that radiate

from tired eyes

faintly shimmering scars

that circle my neck

and pelvis like

ironic smiles

black ink

needled carefully

over time

marking territory

finally and

unequivocally mine?

what lies beneath

these ribs

grown of mineral

laced with steel

that allows blood

to pump

strong and steady

even when memory

bites harsh like frost

against tender fingertips

and toes

and loss sweeps wild

and bitter

crimson tides

down my throat

that try

but fail

to drown me?

the heart of the survivor

beats on

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved