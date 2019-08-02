Featured Post: Carrying the Torch – Michelle Schaper

They try to make Men Explain Things to Me,

In A Room of One’s Own,

with The Yellow Wallpaper

doing What We’re Told Not To Talk About,

Against Our Will.

But I belong with Women Who Run With Wolves

and I will tell The Handmaid’s Tale,

read it out loud from The Golden Notebook!

Because The body Is Not an Apology,

No one should be labelled

The Second Sex

and This Bridge Called My Back

has carried their voices between heartbeats.

I’ve felt the tears drop upon my spine,

connecting our Sister Outsider

who wears the Backlash

as a shield because she is

The Woman Warrior.

They say she’s a Bad Feminist

for seeing through The Beauty Myth

with The Bluest Eye,

fragranced of The Feminine Mystique.

Now I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings

It’s like being stuck inside The Bell Jar

as they try to teach me How To Be A Woman

saying Feminists Don’t Wear Pink and other lies

But Ain’t I a Woman?

Aren’t we all In Search Of Our Mother’s Gardens?

You’ll see after The Awakening

We Should All Be Feminists.

When God Was a Woman

(she might have been a Girl Interrupted once),

but now she sings strong and

Shrill: Notes From A Loud Woman

They all thought she must be mad

But The witch doesn’t burn in this one.

You can read more of Michelle’s writing at Soul Kissing