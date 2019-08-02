Featured Post: When God Was a Woman – Tamara Fricke

It’s easy to say
butterflies breathed easier
when god was a woman
but denying a lioness’s
true form does nothing
for global consciousness.
Shoeing a horse doesn’t
convert it to a car and
just because you call her “him”
doesn’t mean Mother ever
grew a penis or lost breasts;
you simply put a sword
in her hand, tied her toga
a bit differently.
Fundamentals, are just that-
hearts of dying stars
pressured into iron
rust and we paint
open barns red in hopes
the cows aren’t colorblind
and can find their way home
but the lies we tell only
confirm bone-surety…
only fickle femininity
could bare such infidelity
with such perfectly fluid form,
and subjectivity
will never coerce the dealer
or mitigate the odds
of surviving a lioness’s attack
once she’s keen for zebra haunch.
Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.