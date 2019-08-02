Featured Post: When God Was a Woman – Tamara Fricke

It’s easy to say

butterflies breathed easier

when god was a woman

but denying a lioness’s

true form does nothing

for global consciousness.

Shoeing a horse doesn’t

convert it to a car and

just because you call her “him”

doesn’t mean Mother ever

grew a penis or lost breasts;

you simply put a sword

in her hand, tied her toga

a bit differently.

Fundamentals, are just that-

hearts of dying stars

pressured into iron

rust and we paint

open barns red in hopes

the cows aren’t colorblind

and can find their way home

but the lies we tell only

confirm bone-surety…

only fickle femininity

could bare such infidelity

with such perfectly fluid form,

and subjectivity

will never coerce the dealer

or mitigate the odds

of surviving a lioness’s attack

once she’s keen for zebra haunch.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.