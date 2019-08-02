The Fault in Our Stars – Janette Bendle

From her tippy toes to the top of her head
Warmth rising
Flushing her cheeks
To a glorious rosy red
*
Giddiness, joy, elation
Her head did spin
Was it champagne
Or the thrills of daily life intoxication
*
A beautiful memory
A face looking at her
Feeling nostalgic
oh dear how young we were
*
Her life of spectacular moments
Tells story upon her beautiful face
Softness, fine lines
She is charming, full of grace
*
Youth lays behind
Only in time
Keep dreaming of that life
Passion keeps you in prime
*
The woman that was
Still buried deep inside
Longing to escape
Look deep for she is still within you, along for life’s ride
*
When it rains
Let’s run outside
We will look for a rainbow
There is so much more to life
There is so much more to know
*
Lay on the grass
When it is dark outside
Look up to the sky
Await the shining stars to arrive
*
Make a wish
Wish your dreams come true
Do something wonderful
Give back to beautiful you
*
Life may have left us with unseen scars
We remain staunch but with grace,
kind with defiance
The fault in our stars
*
This is
our turning point
our time of transition
A time in our life
It is our new definition
*
From light to dark
We shall shine inside
It may be grey, Imperfect
We move gracefully, effortlessly
through to the other side
*
Wisdom and experience
As we enter a new phase
Elegance, truth and love
We will continue to navigate to her next stage where
We will continue to amaze
*
Do not look backward
There is so much in front for you to see
Smile, skip, sit under a tree
Share stories of your dreams and all the things we wish to be
*
Stand out I yell
Take your life back
Age disgracefully, fabulously
With attitude, attack
*
Wear the red shoes
On feet that have stood ironing
for hours
Dance like everyone is watching
A women entrenched within her own superpowers
*
Wear red lipstick
On the mouth
That has spoken gentle words of love and kind
A mouth that shows such sweetness
A mouth that speaks no words of leaving youth behind
*
Sing and laugh out loud
Be you, be free
Now your kids are grown up say now
I will do what’s best for me
The Fault in Our Stars – Janette Bendle
