The Fault in Our Stars – Janette Bendle

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge

From her tippy toes to the top of her head
Warmth rising
Flushing her cheeks
To a glorious rosy red
*
Giddiness, joy, elation
Her head did spin
Was it champagne
Or the thrills of daily life intoxication
*
A beautiful memory
A face looking at her
Feeling nostalgic
oh dear how young we were
*
Her life of spectacular moments
Tells story upon her beautiful face
Softness, fine lines
She is charming, full of grace
*
Youth lays behind
Only in time
Keep dreaming of that life
Passion keeps you in prime
*
The woman that was
Still buried deep inside
Longing to escape
Look deep for she is still within you, along for life’s ride
*
When it rains
Let’s run outside
We will look for a rainbow
There is so much more to life
There is so much more to know
*
Lay on the grass
When it is dark outside
Look up to the sky
Await the shining stars to arrive
*
Make a wish
Wish your dreams come true
Do something wonderful
Give back to beautiful you
*
Life may have left us with unseen scars
We remain staunch but with grace,
kind with defiance
The fault in our stars
*
This is
our turning point
our time of transition
A time in our life
It is our new definition
*
From light to dark
We shall shine inside
It may be grey, Imperfect
We move gracefully, effortlessly
through to the other side
*
Wisdom and experience
As we enter a new phase
Elegance, truth and love
We will continue to navigate to her next stage where
We will continue to amaze
*
Do not look backward
There is so much in front for you to see
Smile, skip, sit under a tree
Share stories of your dreams and all the things we wish to be
*
Stand out I yell
Take your life back
Age disgracefully, fabulously
With attitude, attack
*
Wear the red shoes
On feet that have stood ironing
for hours
Dance like everyone is watching
A women entrenched within her own superpowers
*
Wear red lipstick
On the mouth
That has spoken gentle words of love and kind
A mouth that shows such sweetness
A mouth that speaks no words of leaving youth behind
*
Sing and laugh out loud
Be you, be free
Now your kids are grown up say now
I will do what’s best for me

Janette a mother of 2 boys works in the health and wellness industry. She is a hormone health coach and teaches the importance of good health at any age. She has always loved to write and is particularly drawn to travel writing, poetry and children’s fiction where she can share her message about caring for the bring back the woman inside, the environment and animal’s welfare.  You can read more of Janette’s writing at What She Wrote Next

