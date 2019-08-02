The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe – Georgiann Carlson

the lesson’s clear
now listen dear
behind reality
as solid as the wardrobe
in your very own room
there lies different worlds
some of sun
and some of ice
but no matter where you go
there are those you cannot trust
maybe even people you love
who are filled with anger
and resentment
people who
can turn on you
cause damage
and heartache
to forgive
or not to forgive
is up to you
one is not better than the other
in spite of what many people say
but there’s also love
and battles to be fought
new friends to make
and things
you never could have imagined
talking lions
icy witches
fauns
centaurs
and chatty beavers
are always fun
as long as you can find your way home
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life