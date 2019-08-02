The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe – Georgiann Carlson

the lesson’s clear

now listen dear

behind reality

as solid as the wardrobe

in your very own room

there lies different worlds

some of sun

and some of ice

but no matter where you go

there are those you cannot trust

maybe even people you love

who are filled with anger

and resentment

people who

can turn on you

cause damage

and heartache

to forgive

or not to forgive

is up to you

one is not better than the other

in spite of what many people say

but there’s also love

and battles to be fought

new friends to make

and things

you never could have imagined

talking lions

icy witches

fauns

centaurs

and chatty beavers

are always fun

as long as you can find your way home

