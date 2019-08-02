When God Was a Woman – BOB WERTZLER

When God was a woman and the world was young
When God was a woman and humans were new
Did men dream of conquest?
Did men crave domination?
Did they plot to carve out pieces
Of Her sacred body, the Earth
And make war over them and
Covet plundered gold and such?
If not then, when and how
Came She to be dethroned?
How was She cast out from
Their stories and scriptures
And Her mortal sisters enslaved?
But She is not gone or powerless
For what are the storms, the floods,
The droughts of this changing climate
Brought on by foolish, sacrilegious avarice
But the #MeToo cry and hot rage
Of the living Goddess?
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”