When God Was a Woman – BOB WERTZLER

When God was a woman and the world was young

When God was a woman and humans were new

Did men dream of conquest?

Did men crave domination?

Did they plot to carve out pieces

Of Her sacred body, the Earth

And make war over them and

Covet plundered gold and such?

If not then, when and how

Came She to be dethroned?

How was She cast out from

Their stories and scriptures

And Her mortal sisters enslaved?

But She is not gone or powerless

For what are the storms, the floods,

The droughts of this changing climate

Brought on by foolish, sacrilegious avarice

But the #MeToo cry and hot rage

Of the living Goddess?

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”