When God Was a Woman – Georgiann Carlson

when God was a woman
men held their breath
all of them whined
and were scared half to death
what if the women
stayed powerful and true
all of the men screamed
then what will WE do
so they smashed Her
and labeled Her
and called Her bad names
just to make sure
She would lose all her fame
they didn’t know it
but they sealed their fate
without the Great Goddess
Death laid in wait
men poisoned the earth
and killed all of life
things were one sided
filled with violence
and strife
but right to the end
men crawled and they cowered
but they’d rather be dead
than let women have power
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Georgiann Carlson – When God Was A Woman men were afraid.
LikeLike