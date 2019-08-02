When God Was a Woman – Georgiann Carlson

when God was a woman

men held their breath

all of them whined

and were scared half to death

what if the women

stayed powerful and true

all of the men screamed

then what will WE do

so they smashed Her

and labeled Her

and called Her bad names

just to make sure

She would lose all her fame

they didn’t know it

but they sealed their fate

without the Great Goddess

Death laid in wait

men poisoned the earth

and killed all of life

things were one sided

filled with violence

and strife

but right to the end

men crawled and they cowered

but they’d rather be dead

than let women have power

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life