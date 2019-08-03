A Room of One’s Own – Georgiann Carlson

“Men think that women can’t write,” said one of the women, grinning widely.

“That’s the funniest thing I’ve ever heard,” chuckled another. “Men can’t put two words together, unless they have to do with sex or violence, and they don’t seem to know anything about sex”

“Or women in general.”

They all laughed at that.

“What they write about women, only shows how much they DON’T know.”

“From the beginning, men have never published women authors because if they did, everyone would know that they can’t write….”

“AND WE CAN,” they shouted, in unison.

“That…is a valid point.”

“That…” snickered a woman, “is why we started our own publishing house. Now, we not only have a ROOM OF OUR OWN, we have a HOUSE of our own.”

