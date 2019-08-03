A Room of One’s Own – Robert G Wertzler

What can it mean, to have a room of one’s own?

What is the value of a space inviolate?

Priceless, one can say, such a sanctum

Where none may enter but by invitation

How like it is to a woman’s own body,

The same rule applied to both.

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”