An honest poem about PNA* – Aj Mac

What happens when

A baby is born

But a mother’s love is not

The juxtaposition of sunlight and shadow

Is as distinct as day and night

There is no balance between the two

The transformation is extreme

There is no easing into motherhood

No gentle learning curve

Like a fairground roller coaster

Pregnancy is the slow ascent to the top

And as soon as those tiny lungs fill with air

And pitch their first shock filled cries

You head downwards at neck-breaking speed

And just like a rollercoaster you either love it and revel in the thrills

Or you scream at the overwhelming terror as you

Plunge towards the ground

Only, like a rollercoaster, you can’t just get off mid ride

You’re trapped with this fear

Rising and falling

Rising and plunging

Towards what feels like

Never-ending relentless doom

For those who hate rollercoasters

It’s hard to explain to others

The desperate need to retreat

Into a room of one’s own

Away from the thrill of parenting

Paralyzing fear halts all other emotions

Love can’t creep into a frozen heart

Petrified in stone

You try to reach out to people you trust

To get you off this ride

But you are reminded that others have it worse

They ride broken rollercoasters and yours is fine

You are told

‘keep calm and carry on’

When what you really want to shout is

‘i need a hug’

Someone to hold you while you navigate your way

Through the guilt you feel

For not enjoying the ride

*Postnatal Anxiety

