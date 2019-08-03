Featured Post: A Room of One’s Own – Tamara Fricke

I’m certain I’m mad, again

as the daffodils defend

the injured wolf from

the tyranny of fish and scale.

I am a pacifist, you see,

or I’d intervene

but arguing with the sun

seems foolish in

twilight’s gossamer light.

War College is what I’d wanted,

a Ph.D. in laundry is what I was granted

which only proves me crazy

since estrogen is known to be

as stain resistant as steel

to science, logic, and facts.

Meant only to dust them,

never read them, books

are elusive mysteries, my fingers

ache to solve. My wiles fill

every page, yet, I submit

to ambiguity, erased

before I even began.

Collecting stones, like bees pollen

my pockets are festooned

with tomorrow’s life.

I am mad again, certainly,

at captivity and forced ignorance,

and can only hope that heaven

gives women like me

a room of their own

to breathe.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.