A Room of One’s Own – Heather Carr-Rowe

Commence down the forest path

imagine this place as

a room of one’s own

where the light dances

upon the trembling leaves

and words come and flow

like bird song on the breeze

rustling the branches

and it is here

where shadows play tag

with newborn life

and rain washes clean

the day’s dust

and fragility becomes strength

it is here

where the inspiration comes.

©Heather Carr-Rowe

I am a tree lover living on the prairies. My poetry is often inspired by my passion for nature, the environment and current affairs. You can read more of my writing at my blog – Sgeoil