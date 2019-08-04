A Room of One’s Own – Heather Carr-Rowe

Commence down the forest path
imagine this place as
a room of one’s own
where the light dances
upon the trembling leaves
and words come and flow
like bird song on the breeze
rustling the branches
and it is here
where shadows play tag
with newborn life
and rain washes clean
the day’s dust
and fragility becomes strength
it is here
where the inspiration comes.

©Heather Carr-Rowe

 

I am a tree lover living on the prairies. My poetry is often inspired by my passion for nature, the environment and current affairs. You can read more of my writing at my blog – Sgeoil

