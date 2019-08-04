Bad Feminist – Christine E. Ray

when I only kissed girls

I was accused of being a man-hater

when I could braid the hair in my armpits

and broke disposable razors on my legs

I was called earthy-crunchy

when I decided to major in women studies

I became a bra burner

when I interrupted men

demanded my turn

I was a bitch

when I cared about gay men

contracting HIV

and dying of aids

I was told I had been co-opted

when I called others out

on their racism

sexism

homophobia

antisemitism

I was a radical

when I fell in love with a man

I was a traitor

when I married him and had children

I was a sellout

when I insisted that we did not live

in a post-feminist world

I was called a dinosaur

when I turned 50

I was obsolete

I am not made

for standing on pedestals

you will not find me

cast in bronze as

an exemplar of feminist

wisdom and ideology

I will be in the wings

tripping over soapboxes

dented megaphone

in my hand

