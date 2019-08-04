Bad Feminist – Christine E. Ray

when I only kissed girls
I was accused of being a man-hater
when I could braid the hair in my armpits
and broke disposable razors on my legs
I was called earthy-crunchy
when I decided to major in women studies
I became a bra burner
when I interrupted men
demanded my turn
I was a bitch
when I cared about gay men
contracting HIV
and dying of aids
I was told I had been co-opted
when I called others out
on their racism
sexism
homophobia
antisemitism
I was a radical
when I fell in love with a man
I was a traitor
when I married him and had children
I was a sellout
when I insisted that we did not live
in a post-feminist world
I was called a dinosaur
when I turned 50
I was obsolete
I am not made
for standing on pedestals
you will not find me
cast in bronze as
an exemplar of feminist
wisdom and ideology
I will be in the wings
tripping over soapboxes
dented megaphone
in my hand
