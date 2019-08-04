Featured Post: Bad Feminist – Tamara Fricke

Existence is contrary

to current moral functions

yet we cannot negate

the corollary truths

hiding in plain sight—

hedge trimming is non-binary

men belong in dresses

eggs are a cautionary tale

and I am a bad feminist

for knowing woman

only exists in ethereal planes.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.