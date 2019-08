sun creeps

above the horizon

rooster crows awakening

bad feminist

chicken chatter

continued gossip of

previous day’s banter

stirs the world

to stretch and rise

scratch beyond

the surface of

barnyard status quo

©Heather Carr-Rowe

I am a tree lover living on the prairies. My poetry is often inspired by my passion for nature, the environment and current affairs. You can read more of my writing at my blog – Sgeoil