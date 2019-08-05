Featured Post: A Room of One’s Own – Angie Waters

Dandelions painted on open sills
for the wind that wishes through
Aloe stretching in its crock
juice enough for simple wounds
Dreamcatcher on the post
A web to collect a few
Sunshine color on the walls
Clouds framed in every view
In a Room of One’s Own
Everything is a truth
A simple place
A sacred space
to celebrate you
My name is Angie Waters. I am a writer/artist who uses the alias A. Shea. My work often reflects my own healing process as well as my fight to live well with chronic illness. You can find me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/a.sheawriter and Instagram @a.sheawriter
