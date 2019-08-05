Featured Post: A Room of One’s Own – Angie Waters

Dandelions painted on open sills

for the wind that wishes through

Aloe stretching in its crock

juice enough for simple wounds

Dreamcatcher on the post

A web to collect a few

Sunshine color on the walls

Clouds framed in every view

In a Room of One’s Own

Everything is a truth

A simple place

A sacred space

to celebrate you

My name is Angie Waters. I am a writer/artist who uses the alias A. Shea. My work often reflects my own healing process as well as my fight to live well with chronic illness. You can find me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/a.sheawriter and Instagram @a.sheawriter