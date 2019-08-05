Featured Post: Men Explain Things to Me – Tamara Fricke

The monthly pelvic spasms

wrecking my body

are a myth, and so’s

the clitoris, g-spot, and

female orgasm.

That sexual discourse

is a tool of castration

and emotional availability

is a leash meant to tether

masculinity.

Equilibrium has been:

-achieved

-is unnecessary

-a sign post of impending doom

dependent upon

magnanimity or malaise.

And yet every one

has failed to explain

how they got here

without a woman.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.