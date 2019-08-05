The What You Didn’t Say – Heather Carr-Rowe

unspoken messages are what I remember
you got a 48, here I’ll make it a 50, a pass
you’ll never need algebra is what I remember
auto mechanics was short lived
men explain things to me
condescendingly
as if I should have lived a childhood steeped
in pistons and carburetors
you shouldn’t be here is what I remember
men explain things to me
in the unspoken,
men plead ignorance
I didn’t say anything
the what you didn’t say
says it all
©Heather Carr-Rowe
I am a tree lover living on the prairies. My poetry is often inspired by my passion for nature, the environment and current affairs. You can read more of my writing at my blog – Sgeoil
Wow. So, so true.
Unfortunately, as true today as it was 40 or so years ago.
