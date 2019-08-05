The What You Didn’t Say – Heather Carr-Rowe

unspoken messages are what I remember

you got a 48, here I’ll make it a 50, a pass

you’ll never need algebra is what I remember

auto mechanics was short lived

men explain things to me

condescendingly

as if I should have lived a childhood steeped

in pistons and carburetors

you shouldn’t be here is what I remember

men explain things to me

in the unspoken,

men plead ignorance

I didn’t say anything

the what you didn’t say

says it all

©Heather Carr-Rowe

I am a tree lover living on the prairies. My poetry is often inspired by my passion for nature, the environment and current affairs. You can read more of my writing at my blog – Sgeoil