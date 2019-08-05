Where My Ghosts Come Out to Play

the room is tastefully decorated

respectful distance kept

between her desk

near the door

and the comfortable chair

I selected the first time

we met

now unanimously understood

as mine

my arms fold tightly

across my chest

hands unconscious fists

small table next to me

holds Kush balls

and engraved stones

with reassuring words like hope and peace

and a box of tissues

that I do not like

to need

art on the walls is soothing colors

mostly abstract compositions

except for the print of colorful umbrellas that rests

on the floor against the small filing cabinet

this is my favorite

she keeps the office lights low

I watch the dust motes dance

in the weak sunbeams

in the open space between us

‘where do we start talking about the trauma?’

asks the kind voice across the room

the tightly barred door

that swings slowly open on rusty hinges

making a loud noise of protest

is the door labeled loss

my ghosts start to emerge

from that cavernous space

one by one

until the room is full of transparent shapes

curious to find themselves exposed to the light

‘how does it feel to talk about this with emotion?’

without your usual detachment

not as if you are reporting the news?’

‘it fucking hurts’ I think sarcastically to myself

snapping the rubber band

she has given me to help stay grounded

harder and harder

against the tender skin

of my wrist

and then force myself to stop

under her concerned eye

reminding myself

that I really do not want to keep

hurting myself

being my own worst enemy

inflicting my own wounds

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved