Featured Post: Sister Outsider – Christine E. Ray

Sister Outsider

how many times

have my hazel eyes

bought me the

luxury of blindness?

how many times

has the skin I walk in

this ivory cocoon

insulated me

from your reality?

how many times

have I naively

claimed that we

are all the same

underneath our pigment

as if my bones

had carried

the weight of your

ancestors’ chains

as if my blood

knew the acid burn

of your rage

pumping through

your body

as you have been

undermined

underestimated

exploited

pushed aside

excluded from a seat

at the table?

how many times have

I made it your job

not mine

to teach me the truth

about your life?

how many times

have I been silent

when I should speak?

how many times

did I patronizingly

assume that I knew what you wanted

what you needed

without listening to your voice?

how many times

have I failed you?

how many times

will I fall short

and I fail you still?

