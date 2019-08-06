Featured Post: Sister Outsider – Tamara Fricke

Kneeling before you,

Sister Outsider,

I offer you the milky

shade of my skin

that I may draw you,

and other strangers,

closer to the fire.

I ask that my privilege’s

shelter canopy cross sections

of isms and help feed

malnourished lips

that have cracked

in silent screams.

Please, lift my voice,

Sister Outsider,

that I might better siren

the calls of obscurity

and celebrate the

humanity of us all.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.